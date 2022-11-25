Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,287 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

