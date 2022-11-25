Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

GRMN opened at $90.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $143.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

