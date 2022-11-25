Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 147.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 187,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $118.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

