Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

