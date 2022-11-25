Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $348.86 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

