Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $316.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

