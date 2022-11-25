Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $260,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in H&R Block by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 43.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,470.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 140,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 427,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

