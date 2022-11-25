Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.03 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.