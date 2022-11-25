Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Cut by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 1,909.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after buying an additional 510,977 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 940.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.