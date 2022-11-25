Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. City State Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

