Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

