Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,062 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 150.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 709,760 shares of company stock valued at $50,579,752 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile



Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.



