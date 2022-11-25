Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 290 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

