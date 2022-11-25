IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $416.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.19 and a 200-day moving average of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

