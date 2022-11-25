PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 42.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $105.89 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

