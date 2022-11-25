Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

