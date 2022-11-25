Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

