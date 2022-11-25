LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

