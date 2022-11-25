Greenleaf Trust Buys 848 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.