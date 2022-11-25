Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

