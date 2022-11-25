Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $17,667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

