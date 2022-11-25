Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

