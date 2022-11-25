Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $455.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

