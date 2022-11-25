Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

