AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,705 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $404.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.