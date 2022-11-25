Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 473 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

