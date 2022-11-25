Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.94 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KNX opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.