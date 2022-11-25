Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

