Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AWK opened at $151.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

