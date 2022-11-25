Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,733 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Generac were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $107.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $445.66.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

