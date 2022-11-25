Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $835,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.