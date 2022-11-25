Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $177.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

