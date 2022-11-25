Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $906,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $465.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

