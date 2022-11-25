Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 762 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.