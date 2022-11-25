Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 24,003 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

