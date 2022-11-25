Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.86 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,183 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CNO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

