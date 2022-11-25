Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after buying an additional 895,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

