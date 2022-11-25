Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

