Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL opened at $69.35 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

