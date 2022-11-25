Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $468,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.64.

