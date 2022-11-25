Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.