Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 66 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $73,000. American National Bank bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.87. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

