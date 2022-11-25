Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 5,113 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.7 %

LBRDK opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $165.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

