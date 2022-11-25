Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,442 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.42 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

