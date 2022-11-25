Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,644 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $72.26 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

