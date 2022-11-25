Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,097 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.24% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $209,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $66.08 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

