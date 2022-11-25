UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $191.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

