Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

INSP stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

