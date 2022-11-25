Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

