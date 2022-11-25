Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 306.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after buying an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

